Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,342,210,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $241.83. The stock had a trading volume of 250,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

