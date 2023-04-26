Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 551 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,554,913,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 3,773,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,392,700. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

