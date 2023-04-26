Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,057 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,296,867,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,308. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

