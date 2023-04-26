Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3,054.66 Billion Investment in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,660,000,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

EIC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,755. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

