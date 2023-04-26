Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9,467.01 Billion Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,467,010,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.14. The stock had a trading volume of 193,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,444. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

