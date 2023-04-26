Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up approximately 1.5% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of FS KKR Capital worth $16,581,123,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. 204,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

