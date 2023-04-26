Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,757,387,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.27. 628,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.