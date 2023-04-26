Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,907 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 5.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,002,503,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $162.24. 1,420,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $286.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile



AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

