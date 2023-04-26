Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $46.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.
ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $27.40.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
