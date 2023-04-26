Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Down 2%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 50,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 456,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, Dawson James raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 197,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm?s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

