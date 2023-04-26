Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Down 2%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 50,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 456,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Separately, Dawson James raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Arcimoto Trading Down 3.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.
Arcimoto Company Profile
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm?s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
