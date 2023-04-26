Archrock (AROC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Archrock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archrock has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Archrock

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Archrock by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

