Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 898,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

