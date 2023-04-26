Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Trimmed by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 554,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after buying an additional 434,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after buying an additional 385,172 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. 1,389,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.