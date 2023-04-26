Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.16

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.16 and last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 87836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACLX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Arcellx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $547,626.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,336.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $898,163.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Arcellx by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcellx by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcellx by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

