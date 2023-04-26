Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Trading Up 1.2%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Arca Continental Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

