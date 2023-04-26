Apollo Currency Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $553,062.35 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $553,062.35 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001193 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

