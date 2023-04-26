Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aperam from €31.40 ($34.89) to €33.60 ($37.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($57.78) to €53.00 ($58.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Trading Down 0.1 %

Aperam stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47.

Aperam Cuts Dividend

Aperam Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.47%.

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.