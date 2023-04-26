Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.87.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aperam from €31.40 ($34.89) to €33.60 ($37.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($57.78) to €53.00 ($58.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Aperam Trading Down 0.1 %
Aperam stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47.
Aperam Cuts Dividend
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aperam (APEMY)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.