Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Shares Down 4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 1,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Read More

