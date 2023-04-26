Analyzing Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY – Get Rating) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Affymax has a beta of 5.94, suggesting that its share price is 494% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Affymax alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Merus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Affymax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Merus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affymax N/A N/A N/A Merus -315.48% -44.86% -31.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affymax and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Affymax and Merus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Merus $41.59 million 22.55 -$131.19 million ($2.90) -6.96

Affymax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Merus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Affymax and Merus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A Merus 0 0 9 0 3.00

Merus has a consensus target price of $41.78, indicating a potential upside of 106.92%. Given Merus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merus is more favorable than Affymax.

Summary

Merus beats Affymax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affymax

(Get Rating)

Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the developing of nephrology and specialty care space by delivering innovative therapeutical offerings to patients and healthcare providers. The company was founded on July 20, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Affymax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affymax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.