Analyzing Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sanara MedTech and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of Advanced Biomedical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -26.07% -31.80% -23.56% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $45.84 million 7.82 -$7.94 million ($1.52) -28.15 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 26.59 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable), Electro-Acuscope 80L, Neuroscope 230B, Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model), Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study), and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable). The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

