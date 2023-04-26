Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $18.17

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
PG&E Stock Performance
PG&E stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
PG&E Company Profile
PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
