Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $18.17

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 30.6% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 873,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $57,532,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 102.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 671,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 339,506 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

