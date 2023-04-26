Analysts Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Target Price at GBX 271.67

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.67 ($3.39).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 254.70 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 296.24 ($3.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.58, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

