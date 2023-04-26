Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Target Price at $52.38

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

