Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Banc of California (BANC)

Banc of California (NYSE: BANC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/24/2023 – Banc of California was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2023 – Banc of California had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00.

4/6/2023 – Banc of California had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Banc of California had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Banc of California is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 67,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

