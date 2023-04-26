Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amgen were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.78 on Wednesday, hitting $239.09. 438,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

