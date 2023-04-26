Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Arjuna Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.6% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 2.4 %

AMGN stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,170. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

