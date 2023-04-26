American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.42. 825,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

