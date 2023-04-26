American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.53-9.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.67-10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.06 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.24.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

American Tower stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.09. 565,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.93. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

