American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Tower were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $2,574,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.24.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $202.42. 520,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

