AMCON Distributing Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $7.99 on Wednesday, reaching $177.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 744. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.11. The company has a market cap of $108.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.93. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $152.50 and a 52-week high of $249.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a report on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

About AMCON Distributing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

