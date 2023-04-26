AMCON Distributing Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $7.99 on Wednesday, reaching $177.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 744. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.11. The company has a market cap of $108.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.93. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $152.50 and a 52-week high of $249.44.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a report on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.
