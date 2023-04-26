AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,500,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,670,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,272,020.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 14,158,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,082,004. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 723,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 695,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $2,749,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

