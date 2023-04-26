Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alumina Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 3,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Alumina has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

