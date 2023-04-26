Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,660,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,997 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $75,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

MO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. 1,386,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,972. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

