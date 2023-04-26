Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,021 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

