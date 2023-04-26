Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wolfe Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Wolfe Research from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.97.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.99. 16,277,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,516,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

