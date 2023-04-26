Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

GOOGL opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

