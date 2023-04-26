Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

GOOG traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.97. 16,163,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,175,188. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $123.26.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,418.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

