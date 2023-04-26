Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %
GOOG traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.97. 16,163,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,175,188. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $123.26.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
