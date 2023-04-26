Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $109.60 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000822 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00025229 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

