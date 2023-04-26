Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $809.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $17.49.
Several brokerages recently commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
