Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.74

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 74608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($261.11) to €250.00 ($277.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Allianz had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $37.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Allianz SE will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

