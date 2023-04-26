Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.74

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 74608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($261.11) to €250.00 ($277.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.
Allianz Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
