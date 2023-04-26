Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

