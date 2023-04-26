Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

NYSE BABA opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.