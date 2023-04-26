Algorand Market Cap Tops $1.38 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $56.23 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00060752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,431,923,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,230,198,398 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

