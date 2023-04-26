Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $5.59 on Wednesday, reaching $83.94. 87,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,628. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,911,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 2,437.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 93,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 208.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

