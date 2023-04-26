Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.75.

AGYS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $412,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,705.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Agilysys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Agilysys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.18 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

See Also

