Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PH traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, reaching $313.86. The company had a trading volume of 109,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,233. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.33 and its 200-day moving average is $311.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

