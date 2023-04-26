Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 751 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for about 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.83. 236,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,253. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $265.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.