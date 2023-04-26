Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

SHW traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.67. 360,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,373. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

