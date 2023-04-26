Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,594,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,272,000 after acquiring an additional 218,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.14. The company had a trading volume of 180,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,194. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average is $229.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

