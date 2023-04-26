Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 6.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $161.47. 1,322,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,327. The company has a market cap of $284.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

